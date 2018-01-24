Show this to every guy who thinks sexual harassment is too confusing.

A sketch from BBC Two's satirical show The Mash Report quickly went viral for cleverly debunking the notion that sexual harassment is complicated. In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations and the growing #MeToo movement, a misguided article was published claiming men can't hug women anymore lest they be accused of harassment.

Sadly, this article was just one drop in the bucket of backlash from men claiming they don't know the difference between harassing women and speaking with them like human beings.

As a clever response to the confusion, The Mash Report dedicated a segment to debunking the differences between complimenting women and sexually harassing them.

The sketch features comedians Rachael Parris and Nish Kumar unpacking the dos and don'ts of interacting with women.

Do: say hello to a woman. Don't: say hello to a woman if you're hiding under her bed.

The sketch also clarifies that asking for a stapler is normal, but asking for a stapler with an erection treads into harassment territory.