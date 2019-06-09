Wow. This guy shared a hilariously sweet love story on Twitter that will make your heart swell.

Looking for a good love story? I've got you covered. A writer who goes by the title "Sixth Form Poet" shared a personal story that starts with death and ends with something amazingly sweet. There are so many twists and turns throughout the tale, it feels like a Nicholas Sparks novel without the three-hundred pages of aggressively mediocre writing.

It all begins in a graveyard, where the man is visiting his father's grave.

ONE



My dad died. Classic start to a funny story. He was buried in a small village in Sussex. I was really close to my dad so I visited his grave a lot. I still do. [DON’T WORRY, IT GETS FUNNIER.] — sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

I always took flowers and my mum visited a lot and she always took flowers and my grandparents were still alive then and they always took flowers. My dad’s grave frequently resembled a solid third place at the Chelsea Flower Show. — sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

And then things took a turn...

Nice but I felt bad for the guy buried next to my dad. He NEVER had flowers. Died on Christmas Day aged 37, no one left him flowers and now there’s a pop-up florist in the grave next door. So I started buying him flowers. I STARTED BUYING FLOWERS FOR A DECEASED MAN I’D NEVER MET. — sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

I did this for quite some time, but I never mentioned it to anyone. It was a little private joke with myself, I was making the world a better place one bunch of flowers at a time. I know it sounds weird but I came to think of him as a friend. — sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019