Wow. This guy shared a hilariously sweet love story on Twitter that will make your heart swell.

Irene Fagan Merrow
Jun 09, 2019@5:12 PM
Looking for a good love story? I've got you covered. A writer who goes by the title "Sixth Form Poet" shared a personal story that starts with death and ends with something amazingly sweet. There are so many twists and turns throughout the tale, it feels like a Nicholas Sparks novel without the three-hundred pages of aggressively mediocre writing.

It all begins in a graveyard, where the man is visiting his father's grave.

And then things took a turn...

And then they took another sharp turn.

And here is where it all comes together:

The moral of the story here is if you buy flowers for a dead murderer you just might meet the love of your life. Or maybe it's that love comes to you in the most surprising places? Who can say, really?

