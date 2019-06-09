Wow. This guy shared a hilariously sweet love story on Twitter that will make your heart swell.

Advertising
Looking for a good love story? I've got you covered. A writer who goes by the title "Sixth Form Poet" shared a personal story that starts with death and ends with something amazingly sweet. There are so many twists and turns throughout the tale, it feels like a Nicholas Sparks novel without the three-hundred pages of aggressively mediocre writing.
It all begins in a graveyard, where the man is visiting his father's grave.
And then things took a turn...
Advertising
And then they took another sharp turn.
Advertising
And here is where it all comes together:
The moral of the story here is if you buy flowers for a dead murderer you just might meet the love of your life. Or maybe it's that love comes to you in the most surprising places? Who can say, really?
Advertising