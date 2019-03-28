Guy shares note a total stranger left on his car and it'll restore your faith in humans.

Get ready to feel better about being a part of the human race.

The best kind of good deeds are the ones done anonymously for a stranger. "Paying it forward" or "random acts of kindness" don't mean holding your best friend's hair back while she throws up or taking one for the team at brunch by putting the whole check on your card and making everyone Venmo you. Sometimes it's important to put our selfishness and routine grind aside for a moment and do something for someone else without absolutely no expectations.

When a recent Reddit user posed this note they found on their windshield, the internet was overjoyed.

Now I'm wondering, can we please get these people to meet up somehow and fall in love? Was this note written by the officer who gave the ticket as an elaborate scheme to woo the truck owner? Is it really just as simple as being a good deed? We'll never know.