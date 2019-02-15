Guy pretends to get stood up on Valentines Day as an 'experiment.' The internet is divided.

There is a thin line between a funny prank and outright emotional manipulation, and that line is constantly debated among prankers and prankees alike.
One such debate was sparked when the Twitter user Stephen Bonser decided to go to Outback Steakhouse alone on Valentines Day, with the intention of pretending he was getting stood up on a date.
The intention of the ruse, of course, was to see if he would receive a free steak dinner out of his performative sadness.
Regardless of the results, his sister promised she would pay for him so long as he went through with the act.
And so, Bonser stuck to his word and live-tweeted his fictional Valentines Day date.
He kept his ruse next level by pretending to leave a worried voicemail on his phone while within earshot of the waiters.
He even brought in a fake present for his non-existent date.
The image he created was genuinely sad, albeit entirely manipulated.
He ended up chugging the chardonnay that was poured for his date minutes before the kitchen closed, as a final act of dramatic effect.
The waiter was very gentle and swift, so as not to upset Bonser on his bombed date.
He even shared an audio clip of his fake voicemail with his Twitter followers.
He also decided the name of his imaginary date was Katherine.
Unlike Katherine, the steak did in fact arrive looking fine as hell.
He also, in the ultimate customer faux pas, sat staring at his untouched steak 30 minutes after the restaurant closed.
Apparently, as kind people who empathized with his plight, a couple at the bar paid for his meal.
Bonser shared he would be donating $50 to the ACLU in honor of the couple who bought his meal.
Apparently, the waiter even stopped him before leaving, to give him some words of encouragement.
While some people thought the performance was funny, a lot of people pointed out how Bonser essentially spent the night manipulating strangers into feeling sorry for him, accepted their money, and gave a mediocre tip after forcing a server to stay after their shift.
However, despite the backlash, one woman offered to go on a real date with Bonser.
What do you think of Bonser's prank - funny and harmless, or deeply selfish and manipulative?!