Guy pretends to get stood up on Valentines Day as an 'experiment.' The internet is divided.

There is a thin line between a funny prank and outright emotional manipulation, and that line is constantly debated among prankers and prankees alike.

One such debate was sparked when the Twitter user Stephen Bonser decided to go to Outback Steakhouse alone on Valentines Day, with the intention of pretending he was getting stood up on a date.

if I went to Outback Steakhouse by myself tonight and asked for a table for 2, then got progressively sadder as the night went on alone, do you think they’d give me my steak for free? — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 14, 2019

The intention of the ruse, of course, was to see if he would receive a free steak dinner out of his performative sadness.

Regardless of the results, his sister promised she would pay for him so long as he went through with the act.

okay friendly update - I’m actually going to try this — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019

And so, Bonser stuck to his word and live-tweeted his fictional Valentines Day date.