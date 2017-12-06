Guy with a literal dent in his head shares hilarious warning about sunscreen.

At one point or another, even the most vigilante among us has forgotten to apply sunscreen. But even the most impressive (and painful) of burns don't come close to one man's monster sunburn. The sun same so fiercely for this man, it temporarily dented his head.

When the Twitter user Cade Huckabay (@CadeHuckabay) shared photos of the bizarre shapeshifting powers of his sunburn online, people were immediately enthralled.

Somehow, the sun temporarily changed the shape of his head.

One time I shaved my head, got severely sunburned, & swelled up just a little bit :-) pic.twitter.com/9FWw3jcdYf — Cade Huckabay (@CadeHuckabay) December 5, 2017

If you look closely at the fourth photo in his series, you'll notice that the sun left his head so tender he could dent it with a simple finger touch. This is a form of "becoming one with nature" that most of us would like to avoid.

People on Twitter were rightfully fascinated and empathetic towards the plight of his shapeshifting head.

Tbh this was my most attractive week on record — Cade Huckabay (@CadeHuckabay) December 5, 2017