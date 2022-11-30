Guy tells GF to stop cuddling and nicknaming farm dogs because they're 'work dogs.'

Many dog lovers are primarily used to thinking of dogs as friends and sweet pets.

But there are a lot of dogs who serve a distinct purpose besides cuddles and friendship.

Dogs herd, work on farms, function as service animals, work in airports or in police forces, serve as protectors, and have a lot of "jobs" that are as serious (if not more) than human jobs.

Finding the way to support the dogs both as friends and fellow workers requires a good instinct and relationship with them.

In a popular AITA post, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his girlfriend to stop using pet names for his farm dogs, because he's afraid it will make them less productive.

He wrote: