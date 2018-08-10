Guy with impressive Tinder game buries NSFW message in sonnet. It worked.

Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? Thou are more lovely and DTF. Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May I get your number please so we can make this happen.

I'm sorry, I got equal parts inspired and carried away by the story I am about to share with you. Sometimes, when you behold a piece of truly elevating art, you can't help but get swept up in it.

A lot of (straight) men on Tinder lead with a casual "how are you"or a clever but fairly predictable reference to the woman's bio. However, this isn't the case for all men (this is the only time I'll genuinely use the hashtag #NotAllMen).

The Reddit user drewhead1 truly knocked his own Tinder game out of the park when he sent a woman a sonnet laced with hidden NSFW messages.