Guy with impressive Tinder game buries NSFW message in sonnet. It worked.

Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? Thou are more lovely and DTF. Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May I get your number please so we can make this happen.
I'm sorry, I got equal parts inspired and carried away by the story I am about to share with you. Sometimes, when you behold a piece of truly elevating art, you can't help but get swept up in it.
A lot of (straight) men on Tinder lead with a casual "how are you"or a clever but fairly predictable reference to the woman's bio. However, this isn't the case for all men (this is the only time I'll genuinely use the hashtag #NotAllMen).
The Reddit user drewhead1 truly knocked his own Tinder game out of the park when he sent a woman a sonnet laced with hidden NSFW messages.
It all started when the woman, Emilia, requested he scribe her a sonnet about a first love. Little did she know he's deft at using Iambic pentameter to express his thirst.
At first glance, his sonnet seemed flowery and sweet and Emilia was impressed. But it was soon revealed he'd hidden his secret agenda.
In case you missed it, the first letter of each word in the sonnet spells out "Send nudes pls." But he didn't stop there, there is MORE to be unearthed.
His second (of three) hidden message is made up of the first letter of each word in his first text to her, which says "wanna smash." But wait, there is MORE.
He revealed his final message was composed of the first letter of the second word in each line of the poem, which spells out "phone number pls."
Unsurprisingly, his high level of game paid off and she acquiesced to his request for her digits.
Emilia wasn't the only one blown away by this detailed level of game, commenters on Reddit were also busily jotting down notes.
I'm in a very happy long-term relationship and this sonnet has STILL swept me off my feet. Good work, drewhead1, or whatever this reincarnation of Shakespeare's true name is.