Guy gets trolled after accidentally starting group chat with all the women he's texting.

Macking on the ladies isn't easy, especially when you're (deeply) trifling and trying to send multiple women the exact same message at once.

When a college-aged fellow named Kyle attempted to snapchat a bunch of eligible ladies, he accidentally started a group chat with all of them.

From there, the young women had the time of their lives trolling him.

I hung out with this guy a couple times last semester and this morning he tried to snapchat me and a bunch of other girls but accidentally started a huge groupchat and pic.twitter.com/CgSG5xGgro — Elizabeth 🌈 (@springbreak2005) April 20, 2018

It started out with some innocent jokes about Kyle's big mistake, and quickly evolved into a full-on love fest between the women.

At first they were joking about sending each other nudes (instead of Kyle), but soon they realized most of them are also into women.