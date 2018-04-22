Guy gets trolled after accidentally starting group chat with all the women he's texting.

Macking on the ladies isn't easy, especially when you're (deeply) trifling and trying to send multiple women the exact same message at once.
When a college-aged fellow named Kyle attempted to snapchat a bunch of eligible ladies, he accidentally started a group chat with all of them.
From there, the young women had the time of their lives trolling him.
It started out with some innocent jokes about Kyle's big mistake, and quickly evolved into a full-on love fest between the women.
At first they were joking about sending each other nudes (instead of Kyle), but soon they realized most of them are also into women.
Kyle's mistake ushered in a massive flirting session between the women.
Kyle quickly became uninvited from the group chat as the women professed attraction to each other. This plot needs to be made into a Sofia Coppola movie ASAP.
I have no doubt Kyle is currently kicking himself for the mistake. The women, on the other hand, sound like they got the superior end of the stick (which involves no stick at all).