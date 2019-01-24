A woman mocked this guy’s ‘lame’ Powerpoint Tinder profile. He got the last word.

Online dating can easily feel like an exercise in futility. There are so many people to sift through, and so many people sifting through you, and the ways we sort people are largely based on looks.
For this very reason, 22-year-old Rizal Sadeli decided to get creative with his Tinder profile. Rather than presenting the typical assortment of attractive photos and vague one-liners describing his personality, Sadeli composed a whole persuasive slide show outlining why you should date him.
He even included references from his family, friends, and an ex-girlfriend.
He lays out his positive qualities and services in hilariously arresting detail.
There is even a meticulous list of hobbies and activities he regularly engages in.
His profile quickly went viral for its creativity. Sadly, though, with any level of viral exposure come the naysayers.
In a now deleted tweet, one woman claimed his efforts were lame.
Sadeli was quick to jokingly response, and his response quickly went even more viral than his original profile.
His comments quickly filled up with people encouraging him and giving props to his creativity.
In fact, a lot of ladies were feeling his profile, and many were quick to point out that he's not ugly at all.
If anything, the hate he got in that one tweet was a blessing in disguise, because it opened the floodgates of internet love.
He even followed up and made a video in response to all the love.
I have a feeling the combination of this viral tweet and his profile is going to land him some cute dates.