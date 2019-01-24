A woman mocked this guy’s ‘lame’ Powerpoint Tinder profile. He got the last word.

Online dating can easily feel like an exercise in futility. There are so many people to sift through, and so many people sifting through you, and the ways we sort people are largely based on looks.

For this very reason, 22-year-old Rizal Sadeli decided to get creative with his Tinder profile. Rather than presenting the typical assortment of attractive photos and vague one-liners describing his personality, Sadeli composed a whole persuasive slide show outlining why you should date him.

He even included references from his family, friends, and an ex-girlfriend.

He lays out his positive qualities and services in hilariously arresting detail.