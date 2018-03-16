Guy's boss plays diabolical prank on him after he accidentally hit two deer with his car.

The best played pranks are completely surprising without actually emotionally damaging the victim. This can be a hard balance to strike, but when done correctly, it can make for a solid laugh (or the perfect motivation to exact revenge).
The Twitter user Paxton Biggs shared a prime example of a well-played prank when he showed followers what his boss pulled on him. During his commuting career, Biggs hit two deers, with this knowledge in tow - his boss taped a tiny photo of a deer on the back up camera in the rental car.
Needless to say, the small surprise thoroughly freaked Biggs out.
Can you imagine accidentally staring into the eyes of a tiny ghost deer while glancing at your camera?
Y'ALL, THE PATHOS OF THAT DEER!
People on Twitter were cracking up over the whole ordeal.
During his fifteen minutes of fame, Biggs made sure to plug a storm chasing dog, because why wouldn't you?!
But seriously, will any of us humans ever hope to surpass the coolness of a storm chasing dog?!
Storm chasing dogs aside, I think we can all learn a very valuable lesson from this prank: dead or alive, deers NEVER forget.