Guy's creative use of his girlfriend's bikini pics has the internet screaming with laughter.

Usually when I read about a boyfriend utilizing his girlfriend's bikini pictures, it's some horror tale of revenge porn or boundaries crossed.
But the beautiful art you're about to witness is quite the opposite, it's a pure moment of affection and mild delirium.
Really, what IS love if not an extended moment of delirium between two people?! That's exactly what I thought.
The Twitter user Marissa Tee was in the middle of having a deep and heartfelt conversation with her boyfriend, when he sent her a musically-inspired collage of her bikini pics.
But seriously, check out this beauty:
People on Twitter were fully dazed and on board with the photo series.
As often happens with couple-related stories on Twitter, people got deeply invested in the longevity of Marissa and her boyfriend's relationship.
While I don't know if this hilarious tweet means a couple of strangers should lock their lives together, I DO know it made me laugh in a very rarely wholesome way.