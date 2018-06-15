Guy's creative use of his girlfriend's bikini pics has the internet screaming with laughter.

Usually when I read about a boyfriend utilizing his girlfriend's bikini pictures, it's some horror tale of revenge porn or boundaries crossed.

But the beautiful art you're about to witness is quite the opposite, it's a pure moment of affection and mild delirium.

Really, what IS love if not an extended moment of delirium between two people?! That's exactly what I thought.

The Twitter user Marissa Tee was in the middle of having a deep and heartfelt conversation with her boyfriend, when he sent her a musically-inspired collage of her bikini pics.

But seriously, check out this beauty:

In the middle of having a heart to heart conversation my boyfriend unexpectedly sends me this screen recording... pic.twitter.com/wNlSbzAzNn — Tee (@Marissa_Tee_) June 15, 2018

People on Twitter were fully dazed and on board with the photo series.