Gwen Stefani revealed the creepiest fact about Blake Shelton's ex-girlfriend.

Everybody has a past. It's rare to date another full-grown adult without catching tidbits of information about their exes. But let's be honest, not all exes are created equal.
At least, when it comes to the weirdly adorable relationship between country singer Blake Shelton and OC pop queen Gwen Stefani, there are some (creepy) skeletons in the closet.
Now, before you get out your notepad and make some unflattering theories about the state of their relationship, you can rest assured: the information you are about to ingest does not reflect badly on Stefani or Shelton. It does, however, make it clear Shelton may have a type.
During her banter on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stefani shared a mildly (deeply) unsettling fact about one of Shelton's ex-girlfriends.
"He did tell me he dated a girl for like, three months, who had my face plastered all over her whole bedroom. So, that's kinda weird, isn't it?!" Stefani shared, in good nature.
Staying true to his brand, Kimmel suggested that Stefani find out what that ex looks like so she can return the fangirl love.
To be fair, Stefani is a huge celebrity and tons of her fans have posters. However, having multiple posters plastered all over the bedroom is another ordeal completely.
The whole ordeal feels a bit creepier when you consider that Shelton went on to date Stefani after being with a superfan.
I wonder, how does that ex feel now?! Is it an honor to date the same guy as Stefani, or does it feel all the more painful to be one degree removed from her No Doubt crush?
The world may never know how the ex feels about all of this. But for now, we know that Shelton is into at least two types of women: Gwen Stefani, and other women who are obsessed with Gwen Stefani. So technically, that makes his dating pool pretty large.