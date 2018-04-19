Gwen Stefani revealed the creepiest fact about Blake Shelton's ex-girlfriend.

Everybody has a past. It's rare to date another full-grown adult without catching tidbits of information about their exes. But let's be honest, not all exes are created equal.

At least, when it comes to the weirdly adorable relationship between country singer Blake Shelton and OC pop queen Gwen Stefani, there are some (creepy) skeletons in the closet.

Now, before you get out your notepad and make some unflattering theories about the state of their relationship, you can rest assured: the information you are about to ingest does not reflect badly on Stefani or Shelton. It does, however, make it clear Shelton may have a type.

During her banter on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stefani shared a mildly (deeply) unsettling fact about one of Shelton's ex-girlfriends.

"He did tell me he dated a girl for like, three months, who had my face plastered all over her whole bedroom. So, that's kinda weird, isn't it?!" Stefani shared, in good nature.