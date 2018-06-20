Gwen Stefani posted a no-makeup selfie, and she looks hella good underneath it all.

When I think of Gwen Stefani, I immediately imagine No Doubt era red lipstick, loud hairdos, and often a bright-colored eyeshadow.

Despite her lyrics, Stefani has never been Just A Girl to her fans, she's always been an icon.

Most celebrities routinely wear a full-face of makeup, but Stefani has a special place in the makeup hall of fame given all of her iconic looks throughout the years.

However, even makeup lovers such as Stefani need to let their face breathe every now and then. Us devoted voyeurists and fans just don't get to see it very often. During a recent vacation with her boyfriend and musician (I guess) Blake Shelton, Stefani posted a few minimal selfies.

I'm going to be a killjoy and get technical here, she's definitely still wearing makeup, it's just lighter and not her usual bold red lip.

In this first photo she's definitely got eyeshadow on.