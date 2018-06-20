Gwen Stefani posted a no-makeup selfie, and she looks hella good underneath it all.

When I think of Gwen Stefani, I immediately imagine No Doubt era red lipstick, loud hairdos, and often a bright-colored eyeshadow.
Despite her lyrics, Stefani has never been Just A Girl to her fans, she's always been an icon.
Most celebrities routinely wear a full-face of makeup, but Stefani has a special place in the makeup hall of fame given all of her iconic looks throughout the years.
However, even makeup lovers such as Stefani need to let their face breathe every now and then. Us devoted voyeurists and fans just don't get to see it very often. During a recent vacation with her boyfriend and musician (I guess) Blake Shelton, Stefani posted a few minimal selfies.
I'm going to be a killjoy and get technical here, she's definitely still wearing makeup, it's just lighter and not her usual bold red lip.
In this first photo she's definitely got eyeshadow on.
Her second selfie was taken whilst luxuriously lounging on a boat for Shelton's birthday. This one looks closer to a no-makeup selfie, but as a makeup wearer and dedicated sleuth, there's definitely some eyeshadow, mascara and tinted moisturizer.
She is truly looking like a queen, even in our current Tragic Kingdom of a political climate.
Makeup or not, it's pretty obvious the Stefani is looking hella good and she's going to keep on dancing. Which is good, since we really love her underneath it all. If these lyrical references have been bothering you, I'm sorry, I walked into a spiderweb and here we are.