Gwyneth Paltrow is getting downward dragged for her insanely out-of-touch claim about yoga.

Gwyneth Paltrow is the high priestess of white woman nonsense, and I'd be a complete liar to deny loving every minute of it. Obviously, in a perfect world she'd redistribute her wealth and use her platform in meaningful ways for justice and the betterment of the world. But since she's obviously not doing that, I'm fully here for her human embodiment of a faux-inspirational juice ad.

It's endlessly fascinating, and the quotes are so off-the-wall I have to hope it's covert performance art. If Paltrow was secretly a performance artist it would stir Andy Kaufman in his grave, it would put Joaquin Phoenix to shame, it would fill a full diary of mine with gel pen hearts. But, I massively digress.

The point of this article isn't for me to purposely gush about how ridiculous Paltrow is, there is a particularly bonkers quote we will be examining. In keeping with her brand, Paltrow casually made a pretty huge claim about the popularity of yoga, and her part in it.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Paltrow opened up about how yoga wasn't super popular in the U.S. when she first started doing it. This in itself isn't that outrageous to say, since yoga has exploded in the Western mainstream in the past few decades.