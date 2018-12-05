Gwyneth Paltrow is getting downward dragged for her insanely out-of-touch claim about yoga.

Gwyneth Paltrow is the high priestess of white woman nonsense, and I'd be a complete liar to deny loving every minute of it. Obviously, in a perfect world she'd redistribute her wealth and use her platform in meaningful ways for justice and the betterment of the world. But since she's obviously not doing that, I'm fully here for her human embodiment of a faux-inspirational juice ad.
It's endlessly fascinating, and the quotes are so off-the-wall I have to hope it's covert performance art. If Paltrow was secretly a performance artist it would stir Andy Kaufman in his grave, it would put Joaquin Phoenix to shame, it would fill a full diary of mine with gel pen hearts. But, I massively digress.
The point of this article isn't for me to purposely gush about how ridiculous Paltrow is, there is a particularly bonkers quote we will be examining. In keeping with her brand, Paltrow casually made a pretty huge claim about the popularity of yoga, and her part in it.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Paltrow opened up about how yoga wasn't super popular in the U.S. when she first started doing it. This in itself isn't that outrageous to say, since yoga has exploded in the Western mainstream in the past few decades.
However, her next statement was supremely extra:
"Forgive me if this comes out wrong, but I went to do a yoga class in L.A. recently and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, ‘Have you ever done yoga before?’ And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before.’ ”
Paltrow's claim that she made yoga popular in America is pretty bonkers for a lot of reason. There is, of course the colonialism aspect of it all. Yoga has existed for over 5,000 years in Northern India, it's also been practiced by communities in the U.S. a long time, it's just getting extra heat now that moneyed white people are into it.
Then, of course, there is the fact that Paltrow considers her single-handed influence powerful enough to usher in this trend. She certainly does have a huge platform, but her love of vagina steaming and vaginal jade eggs have yet to hit the mainstream, so it's safe to say yoga wasn't her trend baby.
Needless to say, the internet was fully fed by this quote, and people were swift to come out with the dragging gloves.
This truly confirms my theory that Paltrow is the avatar of oblivious white women.
I will not lie, this latest debacle has only compounded my fascination with Paltrow's nonsense, which absolutely makes me part of the problem.