Gwyneth Paltrow blasted for suggesting tips on how to starve yourself without dying.

The patron saint of deeply unrelatable lifestyle advice is at it again. Actress and jade vagina egg enthusiast Gwyneth Paltrow is under fire for a weight loss article published in her lifestyle newsletter Goop.
The article titled Busting Diet Myths was posted to social media with the caption "Why diets don’t work, the role of willpower, and achieving your leanest livable weight.”
Understandably, a lot of people on Twitter were none too happy over the implied glorification of thin-ness.
The article itself features an interview with Traci Mann, Ph.D, about each person's individual healthy weight range.
In it, Mann talks about how each individual has a basic "healthy weight range," their body gravitates towards. She shared basic techniques for keeping yourself on the lower end of said range, while still acknowledging and embracing your natural body shape
"For many of us, our leanest livable weight is heavier than our dream weight. I urge people to aim for their leanest livable weight, rather than below it. Embrace it — it’s where your body wants you to be, it’s easy to maintain, and you can be healthy there. Since this weight is within your set weight range — where your body tries to keep you — the only reason you would need to diet is if you’re currently well above that range. Otherwise, using sensible strategies should get and keep you there."
At the time of writing, no one representing GOOP has responded to the online criticism.
Regardless of the intention of the interview, the wording is still very triggering for women suffering from eating disorders, or really, anyone fighting to love themselves amidst a barrage of toxic messages.