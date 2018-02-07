Gwyneth Paltrow blasted for suggesting tips on how to starve yourself without dying.

The patron saint of deeply unrelatable lifestyle advice is at it again. Actress and jade vagina egg enthusiast Gwyneth Paltrow is under fire for a weight loss article published in her lifestyle newsletter Goop.

The article titled Busting Diet Myths was posted to social media with the caption "Why diets don’t work, the role of willpower, and achieving your leanest livable weight.”

Why diets don’t work, the role of willpower, and achieving your leanest livable weight. https://t.co/nRYGTG1O1l — goop (@goop) February 2, 2018

Understandably, a lot of people on Twitter were none too happy over the implied glorification of thin-ness.

Aka, how to be as thin as possible without dying. — Tory Shaheen (@TorySnyc) February 2, 2018

How about encouraging women and girls to be a healthy weight? — Tom (@tommyhashbrown) February 3, 2018

Jesus Christ! Stop it goop. Just stop. — mr dna 🦖🦕🦖🦕 (@eborser) February 2, 2018