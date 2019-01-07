Gwyneth Paltrow quotes are being paired with stills from the 'Sopranos' to create internet gold.

If we, as a collective society, were to reboot "Kids Say The Darndest Things" in 2019, Bill Cosby would get booted off the show (for obvious reasons) and all the children would be replaced by Gwyneth Paltrow.
Sure, children say funny, witty, and sometimes downright scathing statements all the time without giving a second thought to the words tumbling out of their mouths.
But Paltrow, a grown woman who has wandered this world for decades, consistently makes truly astounding references to how rich she is, how she invented yoga, and all the rituals she enacts on her vagina.
Truly though, where Paltrow lacks self-awareness or relatability, she is wealthy in both cash and bonkers quotes. In celebration of her incredible brand, people on Twitter started overlaying Paltrow's quotes on stills from The Sopranos. This is nothing short of high art.
Please, I beg of you, take in this beauty:
Now, set your eyes on the window full of natural light, really let the sun fill you with joy - before moving on to this modern masterpiece:
Feast your eyes on this gorgeous piece of work:
Has there ever been a better tribute to the work of Goop?!
These are the gift that keep on giving.
Truly a peak example of how the art form of memes can fuse culture.
These first few have only ushered in a desire for a larger collaboration between Paltrow's word vomit and the intense visuals of The Sopranos.