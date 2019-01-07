Gwyneth Paltrow quotes are being paired with stills from the 'Sopranos' to create internet gold.

If we, as a collective society, were to reboot "Kids Say The Darndest Things" in 2019, Bill Cosby would get booted off the show (for obvious reasons) and all the children would be replaced by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Sure, children say funny, witty, and sometimes downright scathing statements all the time without giving a second thought to the words tumbling out of their mouths.

But Paltrow, a grown woman who has wandered this world for decades, consistently makes truly astounding references to how rich she is, how she invented yoga, and all the rituals she enacts on her vagina.

Truly though, where Paltrow lacks self-awareness or relatability, she is wealthy in both cash and bonkers quotes. In celebration of her incredible brand, people on Twitter started overlaying Paltrow's quotes on stills from The Sopranos. This is nothing short of high art.

people yelling at each other on the sopranos except it’s gwyneth paltrow quotes from the goop profile a few weeks ago pic.twitter.com/pYmQPHqxWn — Nick Usen (@nickusen) January 5, 2019

Please, I beg of you, take in this beauty: