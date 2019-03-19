Gwyneth Paltrow finally explains decision to 'consciously uncouple' after years of being mocked.

If you were alive and active on social media in 2014, its more than likely you remember Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's divorce announcement. In most cases, a Hollywood divorce announcement exclusively draws the eyes of the fans most invested in the marriage. But in Paltrow's case, people were obsessed with the wording around their breakup.
In a statement published on Paltrow's lifestyle site Goop, the actress announced their split, and clarified they were choosing to call their divorce a "conscious uncoupling."
Needless to say, the term "conscious uncoupling" only fed into Paltrow's branding as an extremely new age Hollywood type, and so the jokes immediately began, and they've honestly been going for five years straight.
For the most part, Paltrow has stayed mum about the years of jokes and backlash centered around her divorce. But on a recent episode of Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, she finally opened up about her surprise about becoming a punchline during her separation.
For Paltrow, the term "conscious uncoupling" allowed her and Martin a way to navigate the pain of separation without the abrasive language of divorce.
"It had been coined in the '70s, I think. It's such a beautiful concept. You're staring down the barrel of a divorce, the worst outcome possible. My parents were married until my dad died. All my best friends, all their parents were married, they all married their college or high school person, they’re still married. I just didn’t come from a world where there was a lot of divorce.”
She went on to share that she hoped approaching the divorce in a non-traditional way would open up the door for her and Martin to become friends, while hopefully lessening the amount of strife the kids would be thrust into.
"“The most common wound that I heard from children of divorce was, ‘My parents couldn’t be in the same room and couldn’t be friends. It took three years, it took 18 years, it took — God forbid — the death of a close family member for them to sit at the same table.' I just thought, ‘I wonder if there’s a way to circumvent that and go directly to the point where we’re friends and we remember what we loved about each other, and constantly acknowledge that we created these incredible human beings together.'”
She told Shepard that given the fact that they used the term "conscious uncoupling" to forgo unnecessary hostility, the amount of jokes and backlash felt like a slap in the face.
"It felt like such a failure to me. It was so hard and I was so worried about my kids. It felt like a layer of the world turning on us about saying, essentially, 'We just want to be nice to each other and stay a family.' It was brutal. I already felt like I had no skin on."
All conscious uncouple jokes aside, Paltrow and Martin have both obviously weathered the teasing on to greener pastures. For Paltrow, that meant marrying Brad Palchuk last year, and starting a new conscious coupling.