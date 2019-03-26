Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter called her out on Instagram for posting her pics. The drama is ripe.

Want to feel old? Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter -- who is famously named Apple -- is a teenager with an Instagram now. It seems like just yesterday she was a baby who was in the news for being named Apple. Now she's in the news for arguing with her mom on Instagram. They grow up so fast!
It's unsurprising for a teenager and her mom to fight, but doing so on social media is peak 2019. So what happened? Yesterday Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo of her and Apple on the slopes (pictured above). It's a cute pic, but not everybody involved was happy about it being shown to the world. In a since deleted comment, Apple wrote:
Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent."
Uh-oh. That sounds like the beginning of an epic mother-daughter battle.
Gwyneth responded to the comment with:
@applemartin You can't even see your face!
It looks like the two are not in agreement on this one. And neither are the people in the comments section. Apple's comment may have been deleted, but the discussion over privacy and consent when it comes to posting photos is still raging on.
Some people agreed with Apple.
I don’t think I normally agree with a teenager about something like this but I totally do. I don’t know much about Apple she doesn’t go in the public eye. Maybe she wants to keep it that way. Her mom has over 5 million followers. Maybe that’s why she doesn’t want her sharing pictures like that. I don’t think it sounds like she’s being entitled maybe she just wants privacy because it’s really hard to be a child of a famous person and actually have a normal childhood.
You'd think a celebrity who has to deal with paparazzi could grasp the concept of someone wanting their privacy respected. You need to have more respect for your kid and her desire for social media boundaries.
Others thought Apple was being a brat.
Get over yourself, she's just a proud Mommy!!!!
Classic teen entitlement and lack of respect to parents...smh!
And some had run into the same issue with their kids.
I agree with @applemartin on this. I have 2 teenage sons and now that they're old enough to be effected by something I post I always ask them if its ok first. It's a simple show of respect for them, the same as we expect them to show to us.
And some were in plain disbelief.
Are there really people criticizing what @applemartin did? OMG!
Either way, I have the feeling mom is getting the silent treatment right now.
But this does raise the question: do moms have all rights over their kids to post any photos of them they want, or should they get consent from their kids before posting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!