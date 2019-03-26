Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter called her out on Instagram for posting her pics. The drama is ripe.

Want to feel old? Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter -- who is famously named Apple -- is a teenager with an Instagram now. It seems like just yesterday she was a baby who was in the news for being named Apple. Now she's in the news for arguing with her mom on Instagram. They grow up so fast!

It's unsurprising for a teenager and her mom to fight, but doing so on social media is peak 2019. So what happened? Yesterday Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo of her and Apple on the slopes (pictured above). It's a cute pic, but not everybody involved was happy about it being shown to the world. In a since deleted comment, Apple wrote:

Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent."

Uh-oh. That sounds like the beginning of an epic mother-daughter battle.

Gwyneth responded to the comment with:

@applemartin You can't even see your face!

It looks like the two are not in agreement on this one. And neither are the people in the comments section. Apple's comment may have been deleted, but the discussion over privacy and consent when it comes to posting photos is still raging on.