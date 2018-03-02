Gwyneth Paltrow's nickname for her ex-husband is grossing everyone out.

The actress, singer, food writer, a lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow is a grade A treasure. Between her conventional attractiveness, hoards of money, and use of terms like "conscious uncoupling," Paltrow very well may be one of the least relatable celebrities out there. But that's the very nature of her bewildering charm.

So while it's weird as hell, it almost feels unsurprising that Paltrow called her ex-husband "brother" in this Instagram photo.

It should be duly noted that not only does Paltrow call her ex-husband Chris Martin "brother," but she THANKED HIM FOR THEIR TWO CHILDREN in the very same post. The ghost of Freud is having a field day with how much there is to unpack here.

Understandably, followers, fans, and humans existing in the online space have taken note of Paltrow's familial nickname for her ex-husband.