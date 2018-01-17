Gym gets dragged for sharing photos of members' butts on Instagram.

A CrossFit gym in North Carolina is under fire for putting inappropriate photos of apparently unconsenting women on its social media.

First captured on Blue Ridge Cross Fit's Instagram story, three photos show women with their backsides in the air with the captions "Dayum!", "#BlueRidgeGirls" and "#HumpDay!". The dark circles that appear in the image above were not censored on the gym's feed.

As the Daily Dot reports, gym owner Tom Tonlo posted the video on Friday. In the days since, the photos have gone viral with a backlash against Tonlo and the gym for sexualizing women working out.

Tomlo told a local news station that the story was meant to be “lighthearted and fun.” But after he made that conciliatory statement, Tomlo took to the gym's Facebook feed to post a now-deleted defensive screed. "…Some people chose to get butt hurt today and make a public post in this group," he wrote. "You must have lost your fucking mind if for one moment you think this is a platform or community for you to create some bullshit like that…I do not play those games and we do not acknowledge that type of petty, feeble minded garbage. Creating some sort of delusional and ignorant drama is not your option here…BRCF is a world of reality and and (sic) build with positive minded, forward thinking, rational human beings and it will stay that way.”