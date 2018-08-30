Halle Berry teases Prince Harry after spotting her picture in his teenage dorm room.

When you're a royal, privacy doesn't exist. This goes doubly for Prince Harry, who is undoubtedly the most popular royal at the moment (behind of course, his wife the venerable Meghan Markle).

So, it's hardly surprising that pictures of Prince Harry's old highschool dorm room have resurfaced to make the rounds on Twitter.

As with most teenage boys, his dorm room featured a healthy balance of school supplies and posters showcasing his teenage tastes.

In case you missed it, one the posters shows a tapestry featuring a young Halle Berry. He also has Missy Elliott on his wall.

When Berry spotted herself on the walls of Prince Harry's teenage dorm room, she couldn't help but let him know. She also tagged Missy Elliott in the post, which is honestly the culturally responsible thing to do.