Kids dressed up for Halloween as the scariest thing imaginable: American politicians.

American politics is such a nightmare hellscape, that the only way it could possibly be cute is if it starred adorable munchkins who have yet to become cynical and thoroughly disappointed in American institutions.

While often politicians act like children, check out these children acting like politicians.

It's Baby Beto O'Rourke, complete with a Whataburger cup and a skateboard!

This kid wins Halloween! 😍 pic.twitter.com/rMYpYIkhnd — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) October 31, 2018

Look at this little Robert Mueller, the specialest Special Counsel in all the land.

Here's Kid Donald Trump, with an edgy reference to the Access Hollywood tape.

the wee man won best costume as donald trump... one of the teachers had said it was controversial.... head teacher gave the award 😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/6mXUI4zKtx — garry (@garryohanlon218) October 31, 2018

Last year this adorable little smoosh was Congresswoman Maxine Waters, reclaiming her time.