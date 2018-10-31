Kids dressed up for Halloween as the scariest thing imaginable: American politicians.

American politics is such a nightmare hellscape, that the only way it could possibly be cute is if it starred adorable munchkins who have yet to become cynical and thoroughly disappointed in American institutions.
While often politicians act like children, check out these children acting like politicians.
It's Baby Beto O'Rourke, complete with a Whataburger cup and a skateboard!
Look at this little Robert Mueller, the specialest Special Counsel in all the land.
Here's Kid Donald Trump, with an edgy reference to the Access Hollywood tape.
Last year this adorable little smoosh was Congresswoman Maxine Waters, reclaiming her time.
Toddler Senator Kamala Harris for President.
There's no dissenting with Ruth Baby Ginsburg.
October 31, 2018
I Dissent!! #LilRBG #Halloween2018 Madeline Yau dressed as her favorite super hero...(also holding super hero action figure) pic.twitter.com/JgPDFxZpFF— MelissaHobley (@MelissaHobleyNY) October 31, 2018
My daughter’s wheelchair made the PERFECT foundation for her Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/EUjuVylIw3— Warriormom (@FightingForSB) October 27, 2018
I believe that children are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way.