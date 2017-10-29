Here are the next level Halloween costumes that already won Twitter.

Halloween doesn't officially arrive until Tuesday, but we all know the holiday weekend is when the real partying happens. As soon as people were released from work on Friday, the parade of creative costumes began. And so far, this year has brought out some fierce competitors for Most Creative Halloween Costume.
While there are a few days of drunken costumed festivities left on the menu, people on Twitter have already been hard at work picking favorites and separating the chaff from the wheat.
Let's take a walk through the haunted Twitter feeds of the best costumers in the land, shall we?!
We have Susie Carmichael from Rugrats.
Also please look at this perfect baby as Susie. Ugh.
Two young grapes who finally ripened into wine.
Baby Waynes World.
Van Gogh's body of work.
The dog from the iconic "This Is Fine" meme.
For reference:
Cruella De Vil and the puppies for her PUPPY COAT.
Hair Fanta.
Grandpa as Dave from KFC.
THIS MOMENT.
This plastic army man.
It's Britney bitch.
Tina Belcher.
Rihanna.
Colin Kaepernick.
Chance the Frapper.
Extra points for the pun.
Chuck and Wilson from Cast Away.
Michael B. Jordan aka Killmonger from Black Panther.
Considering the fact that it's only Sunday, and we have two more days until actual Halloween, the parade of A-list costumes are already deeply impressive.