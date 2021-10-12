Halsey shares post criticizing people pressuring them to get ‘pre-baby body’ back.

The singer Halsey gave birth to their first child, Ender Aydin, on July 14th.

Over the weekend they performed on Saturday Night Live (for the fifth time), less than three months after giving birth.

Now, in the throes of parenthood, the 27-year-old singer is already facing the enormous pressure of having a post-partum body.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Halsey shared a series of photos of their postpartum body to get transparent about their feelings after being told how good they looked on SNL gig.

They wrote that it's confusing being in the public eye, because their body is always under scrutiny no matter what: