Someone pointed out this detail about the hamburger emoji and you'll never be able to unsee it.

Today was a productive Monday on Twitter, wherein everyone investigated the difference between two hamburger emojis.

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

Thanks to a tweet from Thomas Baekdal, we learned that there's a striking difference between the hamburger emoijs by Google and Apple. Google puts the cheese above the burger, and Apple puts the cheese below. Obviously, the entire internet needed to know why.

"Obviously, cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by the tomato - so both are in the wrong," wrote one user.

Obviously, cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by the tomato - so both are in the wrong. — Tero Kuittinen (@teroterotero) October 28, 2017

"lettuce under meat keeps the bottom bun from getting (as) soggy with meat juice," wrote another.

lettuce under meat keeps the bottom bun from getting (as) soggy with meat juice. — 🎃DARK ALEX RISING💀 (@alex_insist) October 28, 2017

It turns out that Samsung's burger is even worse.