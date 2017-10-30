Someone pointed out this detail about the hamburger emoji and you'll never be able to unsee it.

Today was a productive Monday on Twitter, wherein everyone investigated the difference between two hamburger emojis.
Thanks to a tweet from Thomas Baekdal, we learned that there's a striking difference between the hamburger emoijs by Google and Apple. Google puts the cheese above the burger, and Apple puts the cheese below. Obviously, the entire internet needed to know why.
"Obviously, cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by the tomato - so both are in the wrong," wrote one user.
"lettuce under meat keeps the bottom bun from getting (as) soggy with meat juice," wrote another.
It turns out that Samsung's burger is even worse.
Even Google's CEO weighed in.
We want to know, once and for all, what's the right way to design a burger?