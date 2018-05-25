The internet is rejoicing over finally seeing Harvey Weinstein in handcuffs.

BREAKING NEWS: A once-powerful man is facing consequences for his crimes.

Statement Regarding Arrest of Harvey Weinstein pic.twitter.com/WKO4rX9eaH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 25, 2018

You might have lost faith that such things could still happen in Trump's America, Thanks to former aspiring actress Lucia Evans, who brought her case and evidence to the police, Harvey Weinstein was perp walked out of the police station and into court.

JUST IN: Harvey Weinstein was just led out of a NYPD precinct in handcuffs. The disgraced Hollywood producer turned himself in this morning, charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women https://t.co/zMCnykf1yc pic.twitter.com/QbUJlDmvRL — CNN (@CNN) May 25, 2018

Look at this smug SOB in handcuffs. It's a far cry from the red carpet, but it suits him much better.

Getty

Here's a picture of him with a face that DOESN'T say "I'm a gazillionaire so I know I'm going to get out on bail anyway."