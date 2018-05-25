The internet is rejoicing over finally seeing Harvey Weinstein in handcuffs.

BREAKING NEWS: A once-powerful man is facing consequences for his crimes.
You might have lost faith that such things could still happen in Trump's America, Thanks to former aspiring actress Lucia Evans, who brought her case and evidence to the police, Harvey Weinstein was perp walked out of the police station and into court.
Look at this smug SOB in handcuffs. It's a far cry from the red carpet, but it suits him much better.
Here's a picture of him with a face that DOESN'T say "I'm a gazillionaire so I know I'm going to get out on bail anyway."
The courtroom sketches are even less flattering.
Weinstein was arraigned on rape and sexual assault charges, and posted a $1 million bail. He will be forced to wear an ankle monitor and surrender his passport.
Asia Argento alleged that Weinstein raped her at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997. She reacted to the news with a
Her boyfriend, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, tweeted out Weinstein's new diet plan.
Rose McGowan, another one of Weinstein's scores of accusers, tweeted out her sense of satisfaction.
She told Megyn Kelly on The Today Show that "to see him in handcuffs...is a very good feeling."
Non-famous people are also rejoicing at the justice.