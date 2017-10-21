Harvey Weinstein denies Lupita Nyong'o's allegations of sexual harrassment.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Harvey Weinstein issued a written response to Lupita Nyong'o's first-person essay in The New York Times detailing the sexual harassment she experienced from the producer.

In her essay published Thursday, Nyong'o shared how Weinstein attempted to get her drunk at a restaurant, and then attempted to remove his clothes and give her a massage during a film screening in his home.

During a later run-in, the Oscar-winning actress shares that Weinstein propositioned her at a hotel restaurant, urging her to go into a private room with him. Luckily, she managed to exit the situation and take a cab, despite Weinstein's threats that it would ruin her career.

A day after Nyong'o's essay was published, Weinstein's spokesperson issued a statement disputing the harassment:

“Mr. Weinstein has a different recollection of the events, but believes Lupita is a brilliant actress and a major force for the industry. Last year, she sent a personal invitation to Mr. Weinstein to see her in her Broadway show Eclipsed."

Update: Weinstein has responded to Nyong’o’s claim, saying he "has a different recollection of the events" https://t.co/B3GlLjSI8E — Vulture (@vulture) October 20, 2017

People on Twitter have noted how the optics of Weinstein's denial seem to only further confirm his guilt.