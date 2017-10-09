Advertising

Just days after reports of his alleged sexual harassment hit the front page, Harvey Weinstein has been fired from his company. In a statement to the New York Times, Weinstein publicly acknowledged that his behavior — although he doesn't specify what behavior — "caused a lot of pain." But privately, he was apparently still fighting for his job. An email has leaked in which Weinstein begs for help.

Shared on Twitter by Janice Min, an owner of The Hollywood Reporter, the email plainly asks for help from industry power-players. "My board is thinking of firing me," he writes. "All I'm asking, is let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counseling." He seems to be asking for time to rehabilitate his image as much as himself. "A lot of the allegations are false as you know but given therapy and counseling as other people have done, I think I'd be able to get there."

JUST IN: Weinstein's desperate email to Hwood CEOs, moguls hours before his firing. Read to me by a disgusted (male) recipient pic.twitter.com/wQA64WcKf7 — Janice Min (@janicemin) October 9, 2017

Confirmed: among the power players who refused to support Weinstein were Ron Meyer, David Zaslav, Jeffrey Katzenberg — Janice Min (@janicemin) October 9, 2017

Among the people who received the email and refused to support Weinstein were the Vice Chairman at NBC Universal, the president and CEO of Discovery Communications, and the former chairman of Disney. It seems that Weinstein has finally gotten so toxic that even his Hollywood elite brethren don't want to get involved.

Regardless of his attempts at wringing his last bit of power from the industry, Weinstein was fired on Sunday night, according to the company, “in light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days.”

