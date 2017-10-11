Advertising

The Los Angeles Police got involved Wednesday morning when they received a called from Harvey Weinstein's daughter Remy. The phone call indicated possible threats of suicide from Hollywood's alleged sexual predator Weinstein, reports the NY Daily News.

A police source told NY Daily News the LAPD arrived at Remy's house around 10:37 AM after receiving a call revealing Weinstein's possible suicidal state.

Cops called on Harvey Weinstein who was arguing with his daughter

"The person said the subject was feeling suicidal and depressed, but when officers got there and conducted their investigation, it was revealed no suicidal remarks were made. It was only a family dispute," an anonymous source told NY Daily News.

According to TMZ, Weinstein and his 22-year-old daughter were loudly fighting on the street at which point he yelled "You're making it worse." This was shortly before the call was made to authorities. As of yet, there have been no updates along the lines of suicide threats. So, it appears to have been more of a heated family argument.

