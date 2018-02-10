This hashtag of all the people who could beat Trump in 2020 is both petty and poignant.

Advertising
Sometimes Twitter hashtags serve as a platform for orchestrate instructive and nuanced discourse, while other times they bless us with the most absurd batch of memes and internet jokes.
The currently trending hashtag #CouldBeatTrumpIn2020 is serving up everything from sincere political discourse, to savage jokes about the next presidential election.
Some people got serious about tactics for beating Trump in 2020.
While others stuck to a passionate roasting of the president.
Still, many conservatives and Trump supporters thought the hashtag was naive and misguided.
We may still have over 2 years to go before the next presidential election, but that isn't stopping people from dreaming ahead.
