This hashtag of all the people who could beat Trump in 2020 is both petty and poignant.

Sometimes Twitter hashtags serve as a platform for orchestrate instructive and nuanced discourse, while other times they bless us with the most absurd batch of memes and internet jokes.

The currently trending hashtag #CouldBeatTrumpIn2020 is serving up everything from sincere political discourse, to savage jokes about the next presidential election.

A Forbes magazine #CouldBeatTrumpIn2020. Oh, wait, I guess it already did... — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) February 10, 2018

Jeb Bush #CouldBeatTrumpIn2020



Please retweet. — craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) February 10, 2018

Some people got serious about tactics for beating Trump in 2020.

Yes, we #CouldBeatTrumpIn2020 under 1 condition: Putin doesn't change swing state votes as he did for his Puppet in 2016.



Yes, we've heard the oft repeated BULLSHIT: "we've seen no evidence of altered votes"



We also know THE FBI DIDN'T INVESTIGATE A SINGLE VOTING MACHINE — UNITE & FIGHT (@stopthenutjob) February 10, 2018

We #CouldBeatTrumpIn2020 if every single one of us stays active, engaged and focused. Do not under-estimate the power of fear mongering and what it does to human psychology. FOX News and Republican war machine is a formidable foe no matter the candidate. We cannot rest #RESIST — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) February 10, 2018