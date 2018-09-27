This haunting photo of Christine Blasey-Ford’s view during her testimony is going viral.

The world is watching today as Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Since Ford first went public with sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh, two other women have come forward with allegations against the Supreme Court nominee.

At the time of writing, Ford's testimony has been incredibly poised and clear, which is beyond difficult for someone reliving their trauma. Across the world, women (and men) who experienced sexual assault have tweeted out support for Ford's decision to speak out. It feels like a grave understatement to say her testimony is triggering painful flashbacks for survivors nationwide.

Reporters have been sharing photos of the hearing online, and one particularly poignant photo went viral immediately. The photo shows Ford's view as she testifies about her own trauma, a view that shows exclusively old white men -- the same demographic that hurt her.

This is what Christine Blasey Ford is looking at as she describes her sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/GGxmuHnNpZ — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) September 27, 2018

To make matters worse, her view faces exclusively GOP men, the very same men promoting her alleged assaulter.