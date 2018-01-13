Hawaii residents terrified by false alarm 'ballistic missile warning.'

On Saturday morning Hawaii residents were terrified by a ballistic missile warning that turned out to be a false alarm, according to officials.

"BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL," flashed across people's phones, but the Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard quickly tweeted that it was a false alarm.

HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

The Lt. Commander Joe Nawrocki confirmed to BuzzFeed News the warning was a false alarm, adding that he wasn't sure who sent out the message in the first place.

"There is no missile threat, We're trying to figure out where this came from or how this started. There is absolutely no incoming ballistic missile threat to Hawaii right now," Nawrocki said.

JUST IN: Officials say an alert sent to people in Hawaii about an imminent ballistic missile strike was only a test.



There is no missile threat to Hawaii, according to the Hawaii Office of Emergency Management https://t.co/uvP73Nju6A pic.twitter.com/S79oQWhx7J — CNN (@CNN) January 13, 2018

Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency also confirmed the text was a false alarm.

"We're in a process of sending another message to cancel the initial message. It was part of a drill that was going on," a spokesperson told Buzzfeed.