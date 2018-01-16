There's already "Hawaiian ballistic missile" merch.

This weekend, the state of Hawaii went through every American's nightmare. Residents received a push notification on their phones alerting them to an incoming missile. "BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL," read the message. As you know if you're reading this from outside your bunker, it was indeed a drill — an accidentally fired text from the government's nuclear warning siren system.

The incident left some people running for shelter and others just confused. But it also sparked creativity.

On sale here in Honolulu pic.twitter.com/ZMwkjZnkdj — Alastair Gale (@AlastairGale) January 15, 2018

As residents showcased on Twitter, some local souvenir shops are already selling shirts that read "I survived the Hawaiian ballistic missile."

https://twitter.com/mzelenetz/status/952978060248272896

The shirts are also for sale online, with slogans like "Ballistic Missile Survivor."

Check out the "I Survived The Hawaii Ballistic Missile" t-shirt! A shirt to remember the day Hawaii was sent into a panic because somebody hit the wrong button. via @Teespring: https://t.co/oGwblycpRl — David Morgan (@ItsDavidMorgan) January 15, 2018