HBO Max intern’s email fiasco inspires people to share their own epic job mistakes.

One of Twitter's favorite running jokes is to blame the intern whenever a company makes a marketing or social media mistake, but most of the time interns aren't the ones wielding that kind of power. That is, unless you're working the summer semester at HBO Max...

When the HBO Max Twitter account tweeted an apology to any customers who may have received a confusing test email, they got ahead of any intern-related jokes by revealing it was, indeed, the intern's mishap.

Hopefully "we're helping them through it" doesn't really mean "helping them through the door," or "helping them through never working again at HBO Max." Accidentally sending an email to people who weren't supposed to receive it instantly resonated with many people as you don't have to be an inexperienced intern to hit "reply all" when you really just wanted to gossip with your favorite co-worker about the meeting during the meeting.

Out of support for a young person who is most likely having a horrible day at their first television gig, people started sharing stories of mistakes they made at their jobs until "Dear Intern" started trending on Twitter.