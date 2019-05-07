HBO responds after getting roasted for the coffee cup in 'Game of Thrones.' R.I.P., another character.

In case you aren't an eagle-eyed "Game of Thrones" viewer and consider "Game of Thrones" more like "Wine with Thrones on my Couch + Dragons Before I Pass Out Because It's a Sunday Night," there was a big anachronism in last week's episode. Hint: It was a coffee cup.
People were naturally pretty upset about the fact that they were suddenly ripped out of the fantasy world of realms and giants and zombies to be reminded that Daenerys Targaryen is actually just an actress who needs a hot beverage and not a metal mug full of prop wine.
The jokes immediately poured in:
So many, in fact, that it would be just be irresponsible for HBO not to address it. Luckily, they did:
People, were somewhat receptive to the apology.
Considering this season cost HBO more than ninety million dollars to make, you'd think someone on this crew would've noticed. Emilia? Nothing?
HBO has also reportedly removed the coffee cup from the scene for streaming service purposes. Classic, "Game of Thrones," just callously killing off all our favorite characters...RIP, tea.