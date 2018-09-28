14 major headlines that treated the sexual assault hearing like an episode of Real Housewives.

Bronwyn Isaac
Sep 28, 2018@8:34 PM
Newspapers across the nation are dedicating their front pages to coverage of Thursday's historic nine hour hearing, where Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford shared her painful testimony of being sexually assaulted by SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Then Kavanaugh, in return, refused to directly answer questions and went on a rant about how much he loves beer and calendars.

Massive coverage of the hearing is crucial, particularly given the fact that Kavanaugh - if voted into the Supreme Court, would be given the power to influence the rights of Americans indefinitely. However, unfortunately, because our country still routinely handles sexual assault from a place of ignorance, many of the national headlines conflated the hearing with a finale of Real Housewives. This is to say, the tone, images, and word choice for many of these headlines seemed to conflate Blasey-Ford's brave testimony against Kavanaugh with a public dramatic "spat." For survivors of sexual assault, this callous mishandling is all too familiar.

Because I am infinitely tired, I will let the headlines speak for themselves.

