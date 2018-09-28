14 major headlines that treated the sexual assault hearing like an episode of Real Housewives.

Newspapers across the nation are dedicating their front pages to coverage of Thursday's historic nine hour hearing, where Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford shared her painful testimony of being sexually assaulted by SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Then Kavanaugh, in return, refused to directly answer questions and went on a rant about how much he loves beer and calendars.

Massive coverage of the hearing is crucial, particularly given the fact that Kavanaugh - if voted into the Supreme Court, would be given the power to influence the rights of Americans indefinitely. However, unfortunately, because our country still routinely handles sexual assault from a place of ignorance, many of the national headlines conflated the hearing with a finale of Real Housewives. This is to say, the tone, images, and word choice for many of these headlines seemed to conflate Blasey-Ford's brave testimony against Kavanaugh with a public dramatic "spat." For survivors of sexual assault, this callous mishandling is all too familiar.

Because I am infinitely tired, I will let the headlines speak for themselves.

