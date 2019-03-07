Heidi Montag was asked about diversity on 'The Hills' and her answer killed the internet.

By now, the popularity of reality shows feels fairly ubiquitous, even the most staunch television purists have likely enjoyed an episode of Queer Eye or Tidying up with Marie Kondo, or My Strange Addiction, but it wasn't always that way.
While the Real World swept up pop culture obsessed audiences in the early 1990s, it wasn't until the early 2000s that reality TV really found its mainstream momentum with fans religiously spreading the gospel of the valley girl cult hits The Hills and Laguna Beach.
Well, in order to revive the usnn fandom, this summer The Hills: New Beginnings will be airing, without the original narrator Lauren Conrad, but with the original cast members Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port. There will also be some new cast additions, including Mischa Barton.
In anticipation of the reunion season, Vogue sat down with cast members to chat about what they've been up to and what to expect in the new season.
During Heidi's interview, she was questioned about the lack of diversity on the show, and her answer was about as on brand as you could imagine.
The Hills was never intended to provide a social or political commentary, and very overtly centers around thin, wealthy, conventionally attractive white people in California. So, it's not at all surprising that the show doesn't have any diversity.
But even so, Heidi's answer managed to prove the point of the question.
In perhaps the most early 2000s blonde woman answer yet, Heidi said:
"We don't all look the same. I mean, Audrina has darker hair, I feel like Mischa has darker hair. We're California girls and we're a group of friends, and that just happens to be the group that came together."
She then concluded the question by adding: "I have other very diverse friends that are not featured on the show."
Needless to say, this answer has fully killed the internet, it's too on the nose.
People are especially dying at her loose interpretation of "diversity," and the fact that she pulled out the whitest sentence ever: "I have other diverse friends." But also, most people aren't mad, since The Hills was the last place anyone was counting on nuanced and diverse representation.
If this interview has proved anything, it's that Heidi is still fully herself, and this new season of The Hills is going to deliver.