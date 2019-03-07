Heidi Montag was asked about diversity on 'The Hills' and her answer killed the internet.

By now, the popularity of reality shows feels fairly ubiquitous, even the most staunch television purists have likely enjoyed an episode of Queer Eye or Tidying up with Marie Kondo, or My Strange Addiction, but it wasn't always that way.

While the Real World swept up pop culture obsessed audiences in the early 1990s, it wasn't until the early 2000s that reality TV really found its mainstream momentum with fans religiously spreading the gospel of the valley girl cult hits The Hills and Laguna Beach.

Well, in order to revive the usnn fandom, this summer The Hills: New Beginnings will be airing, without the original narrator Lauren Conrad, but with the original cast members Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port. There will also be some new cast additions, including Mischa Barton.

In anticipation of the reunion season, Vogue sat down with cast members to chat about what they've been up to and what to expect in the new season.