Helen Mirren shares why it was important to wear makeup every day in lockdown.

The pandemic left many of us locked indoors for months on end, only stepping out for necessities like food, jobs, and walks for air. For many people, the lack of outside socializing changed their "getting ready" game altogether.

After all, if you're not leaving the house all day, why bother coiffing your hair and putting on a whole outfit? Who needs pants or tinted moisturizer when you have the glorious abyss of not being perceived?

Well, the actress Helen Mirren has a different take on it all.

During a recent interview with People, Mirren shared that she stayed photo-ready all through lockdown, even though she was largely confined to her home.