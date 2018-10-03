Here's How the Cast of "Mean Girls" is Celebrating "Mean Girls" Day

Get in losers, it's time to forget the world is on fire and celebrate all that is October 3rd: "Mean Girls" day.

What day is it?

This means it's time eat cheese fries, put peppermint foot cream on your face, buy a brand new box of super-jumbo tampons and make out in the projection room above the cafeteria. This year, though, please don't make out with anyone if you're a teacher, (we see you Coach Carr) because the current climate really isn't about it.

It's been fourteen years since "Mean Girls" came out which means 1) we're all getting old and 2) Lindsay Lohan went from being a savvy teen actress with a lot of talent and potential who made us worried, to a refugee-kidnapping adult resort tycoon who is still making us worried.

Her recent Instagram story featuring her getting punched in the face by the mother of a child she was attempting to put up in a hotel room didn't stop her from joining in on the celebration of all things, "Mean Girls." Her Instagram post today has her adorned in the ethereal flower-headband filter, relishing in the glory of October 3rd.