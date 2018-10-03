Here's How the Cast of "Mean Girls" is Celebrating "Mean Girls" Day

Get in losers, it's time to forget the world is on fire and celebrate all that is October 3rd: "Mean Girls" day.
What day is it?
This means it's time eat cheese fries, put peppermint foot cream on your face, buy a brand new box of super-jumbo tampons and make out in the projection room above the cafeteria. This year, though, please don't make out with anyone if you're a teacher, (we see you Coach Carr) because the current climate really isn't about it.
It's been fourteen years since "Mean Girls" came out which means 1) we're all getting old and 2) Lindsay Lohan went from being a savvy teen actress with a lot of talent and potential who made us worried, to a refugee-kidnapping adult resort tycoon who is still making us worried.
Her recent Instagram story featuring her getting punched in the face by the mother of a child she was attempting to put up in a hotel room didn't stop her from joining in on the celebration of all things, "Mean Girls." Her Instagram post today has her adorned in the ethereal flower-headband filter, relishing in the glory of October 3rd.
Lindsay isn't the only one celebrating, though. Amanda Seyfried, or Karen Smith of "I can fit my whole fist in my mouth," fame shared a photo of a parody cookbook we all need:
Jonathan Bennett AKA heartbreaker Aaron Samuels, is the author of this parody cookbook which he too has been plugging on social media this week. He shared on an episode of People Now on Tuesday, "I feel like the Times Square ball on October 3rd, because the entire world is like, ‘Ask us what day it is! Ask us what day it is!’ And I’m like ‘Fine, I’ll ask you what day it is.’ It’s so much fun being a part of this crazy holiday that all of a sudden became a thing.”
Bennett also shared that kissing Rachel McAdams was magical, remembering, "Rachel McAdams has the best lips in the world you will ever kiss. Everyone’s like, ‘What’s it like to kiss Rachel McAdams?’ I’m like, it’s exactly how you think it’s gonna be. Fireworks happen and unicorns come out, it’s a whole thing!” Come out to fight Ryan Gosling, 2004 is coming back.
Speaking of pillow-lipped unicorn goddess-queen, Rachel McAdams, she's celebrating her time as Queen Bee Regina George on Twitter as well. Because, duh, on Wednesdays we wear pink.
Lacey Chabert, or "None for you Gretchen Wieners," used the day to advertise the parody cookbook as well, which she contributed to in the foreward.
Daniel Franzese, the hilariously "too gay to function" Damian, celebrated by reminding us that he was way ahead of the body positivity movement.
And, last but not least of course, Tina Fey, the film's screenwriter, PJ Calamities employee and everyone's favorite teacher, is one-upping the entire cast by re-naming a New York City street in honor of the holiday.
Julie Menin, commissioner of the mayor’s office of media and entertainment, is set to lead the the renaming ceremony today on a block in front of the August Wilson Theater, where the "Mean Girls" Broadway musical runs. In addition, fans of the musical received special tickets to tonight's performance through a digital lottery in honor of October 3rd.
Now, go stuff your face with Kalteen bars, it's time to celebrate!