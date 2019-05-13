Here’s the proof that Emilia Clarke also hated that 'GoT' episode. Stars: they’re just like us!

It's honestly shocking that any of us survived watching last night's episode of "Game of Thrones." Damn, Dany. We thought you were cool! We were with you for awhile when you wanted to take back what you thought was rightfully yours. But also, why did we think you were cool again? Because then you birthed three giant, flying, fire-breathing reptiles and also have been warning us for years that you'll burn entire cities to the ground in pursuit of the throne? Hm. Seems problematic.

Maybe we should've paid more attention...

It's not just Dany in the show who has been warning us, though. Emilia Clarke has too.

Yup.