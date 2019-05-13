Here’s the proof that Emilia Clarke also hated that 'GoT' episode. Stars: they’re just like us!

It's honestly shocking that any of us survived watching last night's episode of "Game of Thrones." Damn, Dany. We thought you were cool! We were with you for awhile when you wanted to take back what you thought was rightfully yours. But also, why did we think you were cool again? Because then you birthed three giant, flying, fire-breathing reptiles and also have been warning us for years that you'll burn entire cities to the ground in pursuit of the throne? Hm. Seems problematic.
Maybe we should've paid more attention...
It's not just Dany in the show who has been warning us, though. Emilia Clarke has too.
Yup.
Then came this Instagram post:
Oh no Emilia, are you ok? Where is your hair? Drink that Dom, girl. Did you hate when they CGI murdered all those people while you pretended to ride a dragon with a genocide mission in a studio somewhere? It's upsetting, you should be upset. While a lot of people are angry because it seems out of character, I think we all knew deep down that Dany was going to go completely batsh*t for power and we knew that the second the man she loved told her he was her nephew and all she said was "does that mean I can't be queen?"
She's been warning us all along:
Well, at least we know who to blame:
Countdown to next week begins now.