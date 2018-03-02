Here’s Why Some People Get Bitten by Mosquitoes More Than Others.

There are actually some things that make a person more attractive to the little buggers – and the good news is that some of them (like clothing and beverage choice) are under your control! Others (like your blood type, body type, and acid secretion) not so much.

Not only are the bites itchy and annoying, mosquitoes carry diseases like malaria, zika, yellow fever, and a bunch of others you really don’t want to catch.

Anyone who’s ever been the target of mosquitoes would probably love to figure out how to remove themselves from at least a few of these categories – and if you’ve always believed that mosquitoes love your blood more than the next person’s, well, it’s not all in your head after all!

5. Clothing Color

If you wear red, or dark colors like black and blue, you’re more likely to attract the bloodsucking, disease carrying insects. The reason?

According to medical entomologist Dr. Jonathan Day, mosquitoes “keep close to the ground. Down there, they spot hosts by comparing your silhouette to the horizon. Dark colors stand out, while light shades blend in.”

4. Blood Type