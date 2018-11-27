The ‘he’s not your man’ dating meme is dragging iconic men and it’s glorious.

While the website certainly has its downsides (hotbeds of nazis and misogynists), one of Twitter's greatest strengths is the thriving meme culture. If you wanna watch the birth of a meme, enjoy a meme's first steps into the world of humor, and eventually witness a meme become jaded and snarky, Twitter threads is where it all happens.

The latest meme to set a world of riffs on fire is the "ladies, he's not your man meme" which roasts everyone from inanimate objects to historical figures through the guise of dating advice.

ladies, if he:



- never texts you back

- always interjects with unsolicited advice

- reads your personal documents

- constantly tries to help you format paragraphs

- is a sentient paper clip



he’s not your man. he’s clippy the microsoft word office assistant — #1 Rachel (@rachel) November 24, 2018

The format is simple, the concept is open for tons of humorous interpretations, and the memes have been overflowing.

Ladies, if he:



- sends you risky/filthy dms

- writes stuff that makes no fucking sense

- wears fuckboy round specs

- wanders the streets of Dublin by night



He's not your man. He's Irish avant-garde novelist James Joyce — Belphoebe🍷💐🎨 (@ragsoflove) November 23, 2018

Ladies, if he:



- never takes you seriously, even when it’s important

- doesn’t respect your mom or her home.

- refuses to take any of your suggestions

- distastefully wears only a hat & bow tie

- is a 6 foot tall talking cat



He's not your man. He's the cat in the Hat. — Chad Mallard (@chad_mallard) November 24, 2018

The true gift of this meme is the excuse it gives us all to bring up and roast fictional characters that would otherwise be irrelevant in conversation.