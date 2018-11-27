The ‘he’s not your man’ dating meme is dragging iconic men and it’s glorious.

While the website certainly has its downsides (hotbeds of nazis and misogynists), one of Twitter's greatest strengths is the thriving meme culture. If you wanna watch the birth of a meme, enjoy a meme's first steps into the world of humor, and eventually witness a meme become jaded and snarky, Twitter threads is where it all happens.
The latest meme to set a world of riffs on fire is the "ladies, he's not your man meme" which roasts everyone from inanimate objects to historical figures through the guise of dating advice.
The format is simple, the concept is open for tons of humorous interpretations, and the memes have been overflowing.
The true gift of this meme is the excuse it gives us all to bring up and roast fictional characters that would otherwise be irrelevant in conversation.
There are just so many badly behaved men throughout history and popular culture, the possibilities for this meme are truly endless. But also, a lot of the funniest stars of this meme aren't innately bad, they just have distinctive or strange behavior.
Naturally, the art form of memes transcends the limits of gender, so some women made the mentions as well.
Once song lyrics, animals, and foods were included -- the meme had truly peaked.
In the end, Shakespeare truly summed up the spirit of the meme best.