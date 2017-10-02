Advertising

National anthem protests have been sweeping football season, from the NFL to college football to veteran football players. Two Texan high school football players joined in the protests this Friday. In response, their school kicked them off the team.

As the Houston Chronicle reports, cousins Cedric Ingram-Lewis and Larry McCullough of the Two Victory & Praise Christian Academy football team took action during Friday night's national anthem. Ingram-Lewis raised his fist during the song, while McCullough took a knee. Immediately after the song ended, head coach Ronnie Mitchem ordered them off the field and off the team. According to the Chronicle, the team under Mitchem is "churched-based."

"He told us that disrespect will not be tolerated," said Lewis. "He told us to take off our uniform and leave it there."

The protests stem from a move made by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Last year, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality, especially against black victims. The boys' football coach claims he believes in freedom of speech, despite his actions. "I believe everybody has a right to protest, and I let those guys do their protests. But the rule was, if you did this protest, you wouldn’t be on the team," he said.

Lewis' mother has stepped in to defend the children, who she says decided on their own to protest. "I'm definitely going to have a conversation because I don't like the way that that was handled," she said. "But I don't want them back on the team. A man with integrity and morals and ethics and who truly lives by that wouldn't have done anything like that."

Multiple Texas schools made a mistake by telling kids they cant #TakeAKnee. ACLU got involved so have attorneys. #TakeTheKnee #ItsYourRight pic.twitter.com/I7B4bbaiT9 — A (@SunnyPalmTreez) October 1, 2017

According to Twitter, the ACLU will be getting involved.

