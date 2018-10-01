High school students in hot water after their racist prank went viral.

A bunch of teens played a racist prank at high school, and both their school and the entire internet are taking them to task.

Students at California's Escondido High School dressed in shirts with letters on them. About 10 kids took it upon themselves to stand in line and pose for photos where racist and homophobic terms were spelled out clearly.

They posted the posts on Snapchat and Instagram, according to BuzzFeed. The pics have since gone viral.

ESCONDIDO HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS ARE TRASHHHHHHH. FOH. pic.twitter.com/Y15mXIf6zG — ovomel⁶𓅓 (@becks1three) September 28, 2018

Wow. The seniors at Escondido High School are beyond stupid. How did they think this prank that was photographed would be ok? These kids need to be identified and any colleges that accept them need to rescind their acceptance. This is not ok!! pic.twitter.com/stAmlWJV8y — Chelsea (@NYCChelseaGirl) September 29, 2018

One of the high schoolers involved apologized for taking part in the racist prank, explaining that the group had been "hyping it up thinking it was going to be so cool and funny."



Yeah, because racism is SO cool and funny. 🙄 https://t.co/Ys68xKST8e — Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) October 1, 2018

The high school's principal posted a statement to Facebook, saying "actions have been taken" against the perpetrators: