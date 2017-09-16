Advertising

Most high school yearbook photos are a parade of quickly lapsing fashion choices and hormonal changes. Many of us look back on them with shudders and a newfound gratitude for the progress of adulthood. However, that's not the case for every school.

As part of the school's tradition, the senior class at Michigan's North Farmington High get to dress up as pop culture icons for their year book photo.

The hashtag for Senior IDs tmr is #NFID18 share yours and tweet at us 🤓🎓 pic.twitter.com/6Ru9375XAl — NFHS SEN18RS (@nfhsclassof2018) September 13, 2017

They shared their photos on the Twitter hashtag # NFID18, and the rest of the internet instantly became jealous fans.

Can you imagine how many teens would be less grumpy if their schools were this cool?

This has some of us wanting to pull a Drew Barrymore in Never Been Kissed just so we can score a sweet ID.

But without the statutory.

These high schoolers had an impressive arsenal of cultural references.

no regrets, not even a single letter #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/cQVrV5I13L — Lynn Lerner (@lynn_lerner) September 14, 2017

If they commit to their futures as much as these costumes, they'll all be golden.

#NFID18 This may be First Sunday but I'm waiting on that last school day. pic.twitter.com/uDMEkuKvZX — K (@Roland_Renae) September 14, 2017

There were a lot of different interpretations of "pop icon."

Some of them went political.

While others channeled cartoon characters.

Your ass is grass and I'm gonna mow it #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/G6EiRurK4d — ash (@ashbkay) September 14, 2017

There were classic sitcom sweethearts.

And old Hollywood icons.

"The beauty of a woman is not in the clothes she wears, the figure that she carries or the way she combs her hair." -Audrey Hepburn #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/WewsxWzkMX — Katie Cutcher (@katie_cutch) September 14, 2017

Students wore wigs.

They carried fake pets.

They ventured under the sea.

And into the science laboratory.

They created optical illusions.

Channeled iconic television couples.

Some played sexy pop stars.

While others became childhood faves.

One girl went retro animation.

Friends became puppets.

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/7k0UPG5FHm — Lorynn Z (@lorynnz) September 14, 2017

Some references were current AF.

While others took us to the 90s.

They told me I couldn't do blood and gore so I said "Oh, you got it, dude." #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/rkKiZ2RBnB — Haley Matul (@HaleyMatul) September 14, 2017

And one girl captured the spirit of the internet.

They always said I looked like a troll…#NFID18 pic.twitter.com/JZEmgDg7DW — sam kish 🌸 (@kishmantha) September 14, 2017

Needless to say, they killed it.

Awesome job by all that participated in #NFID18 today! You all looked great🎉🎓 pic.twitter.com/RMdhysjMcT — NFHS SEN18RS (@nfhsclassof2018) September 15, 2017

The rest of us are jealous.

why can't my school be cool like these guys https://t.co/dRHSlFD8La — 🎃 (@hiddenpanic) September 15, 2017

Can we all go to this high school for picture day?!

