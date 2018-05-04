This high schooler's makeup is so impressive people think it's fake.

The high school senior Kevin Kodra left no cosmetic-filled stone unturned for his graduation photos. The Toronto teen fully flaunted his makeup artistry by spending four hours painting his face into a glowing, contoured vision.

In fact, the end result is so impressive Kodra's photos immediately went viral so the whole world could gasp at his makeup abilities.

