This high schooler's makeup is so impressive people think it's fake.

The high school senior Kevin Kodra left no cosmetic-filled stone unturned for his graduation photos. The Toronto teen fully flaunted his makeup artistry by spending four hours painting his face into a glowing, contoured vision.
In fact, the end result is so impressive Kodra's photos immediately went viral so the whole world could gasp at his makeup abilities.
Of course, wherever there's a viral sensation, there are also detractors claiming it's photoshop. But Kodra quickly shut up the doubters with one cutting tweet.
Here is a look at some of the glamorous looks he achieves on the regular.
He's got all the conceivable eyeshadow shades on call.
People on Twitter are shook by the skill.
His makeup skills would be impressive no matter what, but they're extra awe-inspiring considering he's still a teenager. Some of us have been at this makeup game for years and still struggle to apply eyeliner without blinding ourselves or channeling a drunk raccoon. Kodra is truly an artist.