25 hilarious dads who won't give their kids a break for the life of them.

Is there any activity dads take more joy in than razzing their children? I'm sure there are, since dads are individual human beings with a variety of interests. But in the world of wide sweeping generalizations about parenting, dads are the patron saints of teasing their offspring.
If you have a loving dad in your life who HASN'T humiliated you at one point or another, then I have a series of in-depth follow-up questions. Mostly, what DID he do instead of yelling embarrassing nicknames out car windows when you were trying to strut in front of your crush?
In order to truly give dads and all their dad behavior their deserved due, I have gathered documentation of 25 hilarious dads who truly never rest from teasing their kids.
1. This dad who was born ready for Snapchat filters.
2. This dad with the next level guilt trip.
3. This dad who really had to rub it in.
4. This dad who filmed the wrong girl at graduation.
5. This dad who cares more about McDonalds than scholarships.
6. This dad who trolled his wife.
7. This dad sending old Venmo requests.
8. This dad who doesn't play nice in Candyland.
9. This dad who customizes his daughter's birthday cards.
10. This dad who went hard with the subtweet.
11. This dad's brutal read of his son.
12. This dad playing the field.
13. This dad who roasted his son's fake ID.
14. This dad who claimed the be the Prime Minister of Morocco for a meal.
15. This dad who didn't approve of his daughter's fiance.
16. This dad more into partying than goodbyes.
17. This dad who adorably trolls his bosses.
18. This dad who doesn't like tattoos.
19. This dad who bought a snorkel for napping.
20. This dad who froze for a joke.
21. This dad with the subtle shade.
22. This dad who needed some alone time.
23. This dad who invited himself to school.
24. This dad's response to his son coming out of the closet.
25. This dad's next level dad joke.