20 hilarious friends who express their love through shade.

The true marking of a solid friendship is the ability to razz each other without getting too deep in your feelings. The closest friends often feel like family, both in matters of loyalty and their ability to throw shade and push your buttons.

Sometimes you're just minding your business, hoping for an encouraging text when your friend barrels in with an unexpected roast. While it may not always feel good, you know you can trust someone when they're not afraid to lay the cards out on the table for you.

In honor of the ride-or-dies that sometimes drive us crazy, I have gathered 20 hilarious friends who can't keep their opinions to themselves.

1. This friend who will come for your lack of love life.

2. This friend who takes the bait.