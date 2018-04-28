16 hilarious husbands and boyfriends who will make you believe in love.

As a demographic, straight men haven't been doing so hot lately (well, for the past few hundred years). There's a lot of news involving sexual assault allegations, overwhelmingly male active shooters and of course, the looming threat of Donald Trump and his boys in the White House.

However, the world also contains rare men actively using their energy to delight and make their wives and girlfriends laugh.

So, in hopes of restoring some hope in love, I have gathered 16 examples of such men.

1. This husband's extremely honest poem.

Me as a husband. pic.twitter.com/tytskZAs8u — grim sleeper (@InfamousZach) October 15, 2015

2. This boyfriend who made a list of his girlfriend's special traits to cheer her up.

Make sure u have a boy like Roderick when ur sad pic.twitter.com/CxkOgLELLs — Madison Lanaman (@MLanaman) December 18, 2016

3. This boyfriend who made a Twitter to tell his girlfriend about his lost phone.