This hilarious story about Kristen Bell trying to secretly pump breastmilk is TOO real.

On Friday, Kristen Bell and her Bad Moms co-stars Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hanh visited The Ellen Degeneres Show to talk about the movie, and of course, the trials and tribulations of being a mother.
As with most appearance on Ellen, the conversation quickly turned to banter and hilarious personal anecdotes. In this case, it was about the struggles of raising tiny humans.
At this point in the conversation, Bell broke in with a hilarious story that instantly stole the spotlight.
The rehearsals for Bad Moms first started right after Bell had given birth. So, in order to accommodate her newborn, she attended the first few rehearsals over Skype.
During one rehearsal, Bell realized she was due to pump breastmilk, and figured she could sneak it in during a moment where she wasn't on-script. After all, it was just on someone's computer, right?! Wrong!
Unbeknownst to Bell, she was projected onto a 200-inch screen in a conference room, and surround sound speakers across the set. So when she began the pumping machine, everyone noticed.
In fact, the confused men on set assumed the pumping sound was Skype malfunctioning.
It's even more hilarious watching Bell recount the whole ordeal to Ellen, who is in stitches.
I have a feeling her daughter Lincoln is going to looove this story when she gets older.